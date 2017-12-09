BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Gets PSX 2017 Trailer - News

A new gameplay trailer for the upcoming fighting game BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle was released at the PlayStation Experience 2017 press conference.

View it below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in 2018.

