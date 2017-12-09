SoulCalibur VI Gameplay Trailer Released at PSX 2017 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 343 Views
Bandai Namco showed off the first gameplay trailer for SoulCalibur VI at the PlayStation Experience 2017 press conference.
View it below:
SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.
Was a big fan of Soul Calicur and it’s fluidity when fighting, however this trailer looks a bit clunky. I know there’s still time and I’m hoping this ends up a great fighter.
