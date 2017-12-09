Monster Hunter: World Gets PSX 2017 Trailer, Mega Man Collaboration Announced - News

Capcom released a new trailer for Monster Hunter: World at PlayStation Experience 2017. The end of the trailer revealed a collaboration with Mega Man.

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018. A Windows PC version will release at a later date.

