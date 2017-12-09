Dolphin Game Jupiter & Mars Announced for PSVR - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Tigertron, Tantalus and Wicket Witch announced at the PlayStation Experience 2018 a new game called Jupiter & Mars for the PlayStation VR.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

First glimpse at Jupiter & Mars, an underwater adventure game developed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. Play as Jupiter, a dolphin with enhanced echolocation powers, and her partner Mars, to solve puzzles, encounter magnificent creatures known as the Elders, and travel around the world to disable the remnants of manmade machinery disrupting marine live everywhere. Watch the world return to life as you free sea creatures, unlock special power-ups, and return coral reefs to life. Featuring an amazing, futuristic underwater world set to an evocative, electronic soundtrack, Jupiter & Mars is unlike any adventure game you have ever seen or heard.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles