Donut County Announced for PS4

posted 5 hours ago

Annapurna Interactive and Ben Esposito have announced Donut County is coming to the PlayStation 4, in addition to the already announced Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

View the PSX gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Donut County is a physics adventure game where you control a hole in the ground. Every time you swallow something, the hole grows a little bit bigger. You play as a raccoon named BK, a new hire at a startup that uses remote-controlled holes to steal people’s trash – along with everything else. When BK falls into a hole himself, he must answer to his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County who are now stuck 999 feet below their homes.

