God of War on PS4 is 25 to 30 Hours Long - News

posted 5 hours ago

God of War director Cory Barlog announced the upcoming game will be 25 to 30 hours long at PlayStation Experience 2017 press conference.





God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

