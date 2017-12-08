Fallout 4 VR Gameplay Video Released, PC Specs Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 219 Views
Bethesda has released a new gameplay Video for Fallout 4 VR, as well as revealing the PC specifications.
View the gameplay trailer below:
Here are the complete PC specs:
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 or better
- Storage: 30 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor: CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64
- Storage: 30 GB available space
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Gtx 1070 is the minimum? Jesus...
Fallout is the perfect game for VR. Glad this is coming out.
Looks fun !
3 Comments