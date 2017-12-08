Fallout 4 VR Gameplay Video Released, PC Specs Revealed - News

Bethesda has released a new gameplay Video for Fallout 4 VR, as well as revealing the PC specifications.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here are the complete PC specs:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 or better

Storage: 30 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64

Storage: 30 GB available space

Fallout 4 VR will launch on December 12 for the HTC Vive.

