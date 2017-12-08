Pokémon GO Update Out Now, Adds Dynamic Weather, More Gen 3 Pokemon - News

Niantic has released a new update for Pokémon GO. It is version 0.85.2 on Android and 1.55.1 on iOS.

The update adds in dynamic weather and more third generation Pokemon. This includes Mudkip, Treecko, Torchic, and more from Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire.

Here are the patch notes:

50 additional Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region can be caught.

Real-world weather conditions are now reflected in Map View, in battle, and when catching Pokémon.

Added a weather icon that can be tapped to highlight which Pokémon types are more likely to appear in the surrounding area and will be affected by current weather conditions.

Added the beta feature to create battle parties that allow Trainers to save teams of up to six Pokémon to take into Gym battles and Raid Battles.

Increased Pokemon Storage maximum to 1,500.

Updated the battle interface to include a dedicated button for performing a Charged Attack.

Various bug fixes and performance updates.

