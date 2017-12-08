Nurse Love Addiction Reportedly Getting Limited Run Games Physical Release

by Adam Cartwright, posted 2 hours ago / 264 Views

Another week, another Limited Run Games reveal ruined by an ESRB ratings leak. This time, it's for the yuri-themed visual novel Nurse Love Addiction from publisher Degica Games.

The Steam version received very positive reviews and it was ported to Vita earlier this year, where it received a fairly positive critical reception.


