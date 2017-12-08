Nurse Love Addiction Reportedly Getting Limited Run Games Physical Release - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 2 hours ago / 264 Views
Another week, another Limited Run Games reveal ruined by an ESRB ratings leak. This time, it's for the yuri-themed visual novel Nurse Love Addiction from publisher Degica Games.
Nurse Love Addiction is getting a Limited Run Games release. pic.twitter.com/C877gxhKBN— Wario64 (@Wario64) December 8, 2017
The Steam version received very positive reviews and it was ported to Vita earlier this year, where it received a fairly positive critical reception.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments