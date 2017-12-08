Stardew Valley Coming to Vita in 2018, Cross-Buy With PS4 Version - News

ConcernedApe and publisher Chucklefish Games have recently confirmed on the official Stardew Valley website that the long-rumoured Vita version of the game will finally be happening, with a release scheduled in 2018.

They also announced that the title will be cross-buy with the PS4 version and if you already own that version you'll get the Vita one for free. However, the handheld version won't be getting the new multiplayer update which is coming to other platforms in 2018.

