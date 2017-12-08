WWE 2K18 Sells an Estimated 397,000 Units First Week at Retail on PS4, Xbox One - Sales

The professional wrestling game from publisher 2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts - WWE 2K18 - sold 396,640 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 21.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 270,772 units sold (68%), compared to 125,868 units sold on the Xbox One (32%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 167,775 units sold (42%), compared to 158,122 units sold in Europe (40%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 43,632 units in the UK, 25,754 units in Germany, and 17,563 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of WWE 2K18 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

WWE 2K15 - 577,195 WWE 2K16 - 531,926 WWE 2K17 - 447,001 WWE 2K18 - 396,640 WWE 2K14 - 394,822

WWE 2K18 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on October 17. It launched at a later date on the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

