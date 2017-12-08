PUBG Getting 'First Party, White Glove Treatment from Microsoft' for Xbox Port - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Microsoft has worked hard with the PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds developer to bring the game to the Xbox One. Gear of War 4 developer The Coalition has helped with the development of the port.

Microsoft’s executive producer on the port Nico Bihary said the company is treating the game as if it were a first party title.





"It’s been quite a journey for us," Bihary told Polygon. "There was this global assessment within Microsoft of how can we pair up with this super collaborative, super friendly and incredibly successful — in the short term — group for our partnership to deliver. As you can imagine, there were a lot of raised hands within Microsoft to offer support.

"PUBG is really getting the boutique, first-party, white-glove treatment from Microsoft."

Microsoft was willing to help in anyway possible and that includes using its own developers. However, it isn't known what The Coalition helped with.

"By virtue of being publisher there’s some traditional housekeeping that we do," Bihary added. "Where we are going well beyond that traditional second-party publishing relationship is by offering services like our first-party quality assurance team, offering services like our advanced technical group and enlisting folks like The Coalition to help with the aiming and tuning of controller systems."

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview on December 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles