50v50 Game Mode Coming to Fortnite Battle Royale - News

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Fortnite Battle Royale is getting a new game mode that pits two teams of 50 players against each other, announced Epic Games at The Game Awards last night.

The new mode is available now until December 17.

Fortnite surpassed 20 million players last month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

