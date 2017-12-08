Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Showcases The Last Jedi Content - News

/ 100 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

With the release of Star Wars The Last Jedi fast approaching, Star Wars Battlefront II is getting maps, heroes, vehicles, and a story mission based around the film.

The game will be updated on December 13 with all the The Last Jedi content for free.

View the trailer below:

The update includes:

New Heroes Finn and Captain Phasma

Two new maps

Galactic Assault



Starfighter Assault

New Vehicles

Resurrection story epilogue mission that ties into The Last Jedi.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles