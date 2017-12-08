SoulCalibur VI Details Released - News

Following the announcement of SoulCalibur VI yesterday, Bandai Namco has released the first details of the game.

Read the details below:

History hides away more than one truth…

Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!

Key Features

Unreal Engine – For the first time in franchise history, beautiful and jaw-dropping 3D character models, visual effects and stages rendered in Unreal Engine.

– For the first time in franchise history, beautiful and jaw-dropping 3D character models, visual effects and stages rendered in Unreal Engine. New Battle Mechanics – Read opponents’ attacks to execute a strategic Reversal Edge to land a counter attack while in guard.

– Read opponents’ attacks to execute a strategic Reversal Edge to land a counter attack while in guard. Multiple Fighting Styles – Choose from a worldly roster of warriors, each with their own deadly weapons, fighting styles and

visual fl are.

– Choose from a worldly roster of warriors, each with their own deadly weapons, fighting styles and visual fl are. Dynamic Battles – Spectacular, high-speed battles featuring all-new battle mechanics taking gameplay to the next level.

■ Characters

Mitsurugi Heishiro

Gender: Male

Origin: Bizen, Japan

Height: 173cm

Weight: 71kg

Birthday: June 8

Blood Type: AB

Weapon: Japanese Sword

Weapon Name: Shishi-Oh

Fighting Style: Shin Tenpu-Kosai-Ryu Kai

Sophitia Alexandra

Gender: Female

Origin: Athens, Ottoman Empire

Height: 169cm

Weight: Unknown

Birthday: March 12

Blood Type: B

Weapon: Short Sword and Small Shield

Weapon Name: Omega Sword & Elk Shield

Fighting Style: Athenian Style

Relationships: Achelous (Father), Nike (Mother), Cassandra (Younger Sister), and Lucius (Younger Brother)

■ New System: Reversal Edge

In Soulcalibur VI, “Reversal Edge” is a new battle system that integrates both offense and defense. Once a Reversal Edge is activated, you can continuously defend against the opponent’s techniques to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on the opponent’s actions. When a Reversal Edge hits, you can enjoy a powerful production like a scene from an action movie highlighted by a dynamic camera.

Soulcalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.



