Romancing SaGa 2 Launches December 15

Square Enix announced Romancing SaGa 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on December 15.

Originally released in 1993, the landmark title in the SaGa series has players leading the Varennes Empire in battle against the Seven Heroes. A free scenario system—a hallmark of the SaGa series—enables the player to take command of a variety of protagonists along the line of imperial succession and experience the history of a nation as it grows and changes.

Updated graphics and audio

New character classes provide added depth and tactical possibilities to gameplay

New dungeon provides greater challenges

“New Game+” feature carries over useful character attributes and items into a new game, enabling players to obtain missed items, or save previously sacrificed lands and companions.

