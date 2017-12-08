Dragon’s Crown Pro Wizard Character Trailer Released - News

Atlus has released another character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces the Wizard.

View the Dwarf character trailer here, the sorceress trailer here, the Elf trailer here, the Fighter trailer here and the Amazon trailer here.

Here is an overview of the character:

Male magicians who have a wealth of magic at their beck and call. Unable to fend off monsters with strength, they instead rely on their spells, and are vital assets for any adventure.



Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan and in North America and Europe in Spring 2018.

