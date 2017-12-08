Ace Combat Infinity Servers to Go Offline on March 31 - News

Bandai Namco announced the free-to-play game - Ace Combat Infinity - servers will go offline on March 31, 2018 at 1am PT / 4am ET/ 9am UK / 17 JT.

Starting January 9, 2018 in-game items will no longer be sold. All items already owned can be used until the final day of service.

