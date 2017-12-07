4 Player Co-op Game GTFO Announced - News

Swedish developer 10 Chambers Collective announced four-player co-op game - GTFO - coming to Windows PC in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

GTFO is a four-player action / horror cooperative game for those looking for a real challenge. Players get to play as a team of scavengers, forced to explore and extract valuable artefacts from a vast underground complex that has been overrun by horrifying monsters. Gather weapons, tools and resources to help you survive – and work to unearth the answers about your past and how to escape. Key Features: 4 player cooperative PvE gameplay that puts you and your teammates through ultimate co-op test.

Together, explore treacherous and thrilling environments framed by atmospheric lighting.

Plan your expedition, equip and operate tools, combine your fire power, communicate and coordinate as a team – every detail counts if you are to survive the nightmare.

GTFO’s Expedition Director throw players into new challenging situations in every play session. ]*]The Expedition Director controls every single parameter of the experience, derived from a hand tailored data set.

Come prepared! Search the complex for better gear to take on new, harder challenges.

Nightmarish atmosphere accompanied by music from acclaimed composer Simon Viklund.

