PUBG Leaves Early Access December 20 - News

posted 2 hours ago

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will leave Early Access and launch version 1.0 on December 20.

The developer also announced at The Game Awards the new desert map is available now on test servers and will release on the Xbox One version early next year.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds will launch on the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview on December 12.

