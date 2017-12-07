Dreams The Game Awards Trailer Released, Launches in 2018 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Media Molecule announced at The Game Awards 2017 Dreams will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

View The Game Awards trailer below:





