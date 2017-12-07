A Way Out Launches March 23 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight announced A Way Out will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Origin on March 23, 2018.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the studio that created the critically-acclaimed title, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, comes the co-op only action adventure game, A Way Out. The story of two unique main characters, Leo and Vincent, begins in prison, where they will need to build a relationship with one another, based on trust. A Way Out is an entirely co-op only game, meant to be played on a couch or online with a friend. Players will learn to work together to break Leo and Vincent out of prison and navigate the story beyond. Purchase the game and pick a friend who enjoys varied gameplay and cinematic moments, then share the experience online via the friends pass free trial. With a truly unique variety of gameplay offerings, A Way Out has options that will appeal to players of all types. Action, puzzles, mini-games and adventure are woven together in a compelling plot that will keep players on their toes, with zero repetition throughout.

"A Way Out is a unique co-op experience. The two main characters, Leo, who is cocky and quick to use force, and Vincent, who is controlled and calm, each come with their own history that players will discover as they play. The story is a genre-transcending narrative that’s meant to be played with someone you know," said Josef Fares, Writer and Director at Hazelight.

"We developed the game to be experienced with a friend on the couch, but since that isn’t possible for everyone, those who download the friend’s pass free-trial will be able to play the entire game online with a friend who owns the full game and still get an awesome experience."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles