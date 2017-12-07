Bayonetta 1 and 2 Coming to Switch on February 16 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 484 Views
Nintendo at The Game Awards announced Bayonetta 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and includes the original Bayonetta. It will launch on February 16, 2018.
View the announcement trailer below:
So... again?
Never played the first 2. Maybe I will give female leads another chance with this game and make an exception. I could use a good hack and slash right now.
2 Comments