Bayonetta 3 Announced Exclusively for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 722 Views
Nintendo and Platinum Games at The Game Awards have announced Bayonetta 3 is in development. The game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
View the teaser trailer below:
It IS becoming difficult to ignore the Switch.
Day One Purchase!!!
Man the Switch is getting more exclusives than Xbox One. Sheesh!!! Glad I got one. Well I got all 3, but I'm REEALLY happy I got a Switch.
Nintendo is awesome!
4 Comments