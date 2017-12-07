Survival Game Fade To Silence Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

THQ Nordic at The Game Awards announced survival game- Fade to Silence - for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"Fade to Silence recreates the many dynamics of a harsh winter climate, delivering a new level of intensity to the survival experience," said Reinhard Pollice, business and product developer at THQ Nordic.

