SoulCalibur VI Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC

posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco at The Game Awards announced the 3D weapons-based fighting game - Soulcalibur VI - for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

