The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2 Launches Tonight - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced the second DLC pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will launch tonight for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.



View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC pack:

Revali, Mipha, Daruk, and Urbosa fell 100 years ago in an attempt to defend the homes they love. You must rise today. The next installment of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass: The Champions’ Ballad is here. The exhilarating adventure continues!

