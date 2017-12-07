Firewatch Developer Announces In the Valley of Gods - News

/ 248 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Firewatch developer Campo Santo Productions has announced In the Valley of Gods.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A single-player, first-person adventure set deep in the desert of Egypt. From the team that brought you Firewatch, In the Valley of Gods is a sprawling narrative experience in remote, 1920’s Egypt. You are Rashida, a disgraced former explorer and filmmaker given one last shot at the adventurous life you desperately miss. Somewhere, beyond the endless miles of dunes, ruins, and tombs lies an incredible archaeological discovery—but it can’t be found without the help of Zora, the former partner you vowed never to work with again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles