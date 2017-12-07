From Software Teases New Game at The Game Awards - News

/ 433 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

From Software teased a new game during The Game Awards 2017.



View it below:

Other than the teaser no title, platforms, or any information was revealed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles