Rick and Morty Creator Announces Smith & Smitherson Accounting+ for PSVR - News

posted 5 hours ago

The creator of Rick and Morty announced at The Game Awards Smith & Smitherson Accounting+.

View the announcement trailer below:

The game is in development by Squanch Games and will launch for the PlayStation VR via the PlayStation Store on December 19.

