Job Simulator Studio Announces Vacation Simulator for PSVR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift - News

336 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs has announced Vacation Simulator for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. It will launch in 2018.



Here is an overview of the game:

Vacation Simulator is the new original VR game from Owlchemy Labs, the creators of Job Simulator, and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality! First you JOBBED, now you VACATION. Visit Vacation Island and experience RECREATION, optimal RELAXATION, and classic human pasttimes like SUNBURN. Vacation Island offers all this and more so that you can discover the lost art of TIME OFF.

