Switch vs Xbox One – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2017 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Xbox One Global:

Gap change in latest month: 569,562 – Switch

Total Lead: 3,171,235 – Switch

Switch Total Sales: 7,915,989

Xbox One Total Sales: 4,744,754

October 2017 is the 8th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 569,562 units when compared to the Xbox One during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead of the Xbox One by 3.17 million units.

The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 7.92 million units, while the Xbox One sold 4.74 million units during the same timeframe.

