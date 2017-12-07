Switch vs Xbox One – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,131 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Xbox One Global:
Gap change in latest month: 569,562 – Switch
Total Lead: 3,171,235 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 7,915,989
Xbox One Total Sales: 4,744,754
October 2017 is the 8th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 569,562 units when compared to the Xbox One during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead of the Xbox One by 3.17 million units.
The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 7.92 million units, while the Xbox One sold 4.74 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Exclusives Matter.
Yes they do!!
No they dont.
Wow, even without a holiday season Switch is doing well against Xbone. Impressive. But it's just a fad, Switch will eventually fail into obscurity.
Top 10 reasons the Switch will still fail in 2017.
It took the Xbox One 43 months to reach 30 million. The Switch may very well do it in less than half that time.
Crazy how much the Nintendo Switch has sold even with shortages!
Next month we are gonna say sayonara Xbox one. The gap will increase so much it won't even matter a comparation lol
They should do a Switch vs Wii U gap chart next.
Oh god, the Xbox One chart is already enough of a bloodbath.
Switch looks to be headed in just One direction, up.
