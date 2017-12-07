Outlast 1 and 2 Coming to Switch in Q1 2018, New Outlast Game in Development - News

Developer Red Barrels announced Outlast and Outlast 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first quarter of 2018.

A new title in the Outlast universe is also in development.





"Currently we’re working on something a lot of you have been asking for... It won’t be a sequel to Outlast or Outlast 2, but it will be a distinct experience set in the Outlast universe," said the developer in a post on Facebook.

"We can’t say more right now, we first need to make sure we can make it work. Like I mentioned, we strive to be risk-takers and this one is a pretty big challenge. If all goes well, we’ll soon be able to reveal more.



"In the meantime, the Outlast franchise will be released on the Nintendo Switch during the first quarter of 2018."

