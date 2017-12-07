OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC in Early 2018 - News

Cartoon Network announced OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in early 2018.

View the debut trailer below:

The game is developed by Capybara Games and written in collaboration with OK K.O.! series creator Jones-Quartey. It is a side-scrolling action RPG.



