Lost Sphear Demo Out Now on Switch, PS4, PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has released a demo for Lost Sphear on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Lost Sphear will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on on January 23 in North America and Europe. The game is already out in Japan.

