New Tomb Raider Announcement Coming in 2018, Release Soon After - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix revealed on Twitter it will announce a new Tomb Raider game next year. The game will release soon after the announcement.

A message to our fans! pic.twitter.com/HlDYsUtZMs — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 7, 2017

The last game released in the series - Rise of the Tomb Raider - is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

