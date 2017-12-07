Far Cry 5 Delayed to March 27, The Crew 2 Delayed to First Half of Next Fiscal Year - News

Ubisoft announced it has delayed Far Cry 5 from February 27, 2018 to March 27, 2018.

The Crew 2 has also been delayed from March 16 to a release window of the first half of the next fiscal year. That would put the release of the game to before September 30, 2018.

Read a message from Ubisoft below:

Far Cry 5 will now launch on March 27 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X and PC while The Crew 2 will now launch in the first half of our next fiscal year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and PC. For Far Cry 5, the extra time will allow the team at Ubisoft Montreal to make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team’s original vision. We’re excited for fans to join the Resistance in Hope County, Montana against the Project at Eden’s Gate cult. Tune in to the Ubiblog tomorrow, December 8th at 10pm PST to get the newest look at Far Cry 5. Meanwhile, The Crew 2 development team at Ivory Tower will use the next several months to perform additional playtests, gather player feedback, and continue working towards delivering an ambitious open-world racing experience that meets the team’s and our players’ expectations.

