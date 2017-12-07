Sony: 'We Can't Ignore the Nintendo Switch' - News

The Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo having sold over seven million units in less than nine months. The PlayStation 4 also continues to see strong sales.

Sony’s head of corporate planning Kazuhiko Takeda does realize that Sony can't ignore the Switch.

"At our gaming business, sales of the PlayStation 4 are strong heading into the holidays," Takeda told Asia Nikkei. "But we can’t ignore the Nintendo Switch, which has also captured consumers’ attention.

"Our business model involves selling both the game console and the software for it, so we’re working to get more customers paying continuously for content, for example through paid subscription services."

Thanks GamingBolt.

