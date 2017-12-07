Sony: 'We Can't Ignore the Nintendo Switch' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 1,162 Views
The Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo having sold over seven million units in less than nine months. The PlayStation 4 also continues to see strong sales.
Sony’s head of corporate planning Kazuhiko Takeda does realize that Sony can't ignore the Switch.
"At our gaming business, sales of the PlayStation 4 are strong heading into the holidays," Takeda told Asia Nikkei. "But we can’t ignore the Nintendo Switch, which has also captured consumers’ attention.
"Our business model involves selling both the game console and the software for it, so we’re working to get more customers paying continuously for content, for example through paid subscription services."
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
God of War for Switch confirmed?
- +10
The strange part about that wouldn't be Sony putting a first party title on the switch.
It would be the switch running it at all.
- +5
*BA DUM TSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS*
- +5
PS Now for Nintendo Switch? I don't think Nintendo will allow that unless the income is shared 50-50 and Sony will not allow that. So probably nothing will happen I'm afraid.
And just a few months ago they were like "we don't see Switch as a competitor". lol.
Excellent, things are about to get more interesting.
Damn right. Coming for that "world brand" Sony ass :D
Yes they certainly going to be a world brand without localising their products besides US, Japan and the western part of Europe. I hope people won't give money to a company that doesn't care about their country.
There's no Brazilian language support? WTF?
- -3
You made a silly comment in the other article and simply joked back. No need to get emotional about it. But if we are going to compare brands, show people in any part of the world a picture of Mario and any character from any Sony IP. I think you can guess which one they're gonna recognize first.
- +2
5 Comments