South Park: The Fractured But Whole Sells an Estimated 564,000 Units First Week at Retail

The RPG from publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft San Francisco - South Park: The Fractured But Whole - sold 563,618 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 21.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 373,029 units sold (66%), compared to 159,920 units sold on the Xbox One (28%) and 30,669 units on Windows PC (6%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 280,416 units sold (50%), compared to 177,405 units sold in Europe (31%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 43,890 units in the UK, 32,522 units in Germany, and 21,240 units in France.

Compared to the first game in the series, sales are up slightly. South Park: The Stick of Truth sold 495,493 units in its first week in March 2014.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 17.

