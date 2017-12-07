WWE 2K18 Out Now on Switch, Launch Trailer Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

2K Games has released the wrestling game - WWE 2K18 - for the Nintendo Switch and to celebrate has released the launch trailer.

View it below:

WWE 2K18 is also available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

