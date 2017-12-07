Devil May Cry HD Collection Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC on March 13 - News

/ 433 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced it will release Devil May Cry HD Collection on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 13, 2018 for $29.99.





Here is an overview of each game in the collection:

Devil May Cry (2001)

This is the one that started it all, starring a mature and subdued Dante, which matched the mood and tempo of the game’s sense of isolation during the exploration sequences and tough-as-nails boss battles. It’s also the game that inspired my favorite TV game ad of all time:

Devil May Cry 2 (2003)

Taking place after the events of the first Devil May Cry, this sequel strives for a more cinematic look and feel to combat, changing things up in how the camera behaves, but also taking extreme care to make the animations more natural and fluid. Plus, you can unlock and play as Trish, featuring her own unique weapons and move set.

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (2006)

Focusing on the origins of our favorite demon hunter, this prequel features a much younger and more rambunctious Dante who cares very little about how much damage he’s doing to even his own shop as long as he can chew his pizza and kick some butt. And he runs out of pizza.

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition quickly took the spotlight as a fan favorite with the addition of combat Styles that significantly change the way you slay demons. These Styles can be selected and upgraded between each mission. This game also put a spotlight on Dante’s relationship with his twin brother Vergil, who is an unlockable character with his own move set and gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles