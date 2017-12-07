Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Day One Edition Announced for North America and Europe - News

XSEED Games announced it will release an Ultimate Day One Edition of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero for the Nintendo Switch at select retailers in North America in spring 2018 for $39.99.

PQube announced it will release the same Ultimate Day One Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe in spring 2018.





Here is an overview:

Don the fancy hat, trade magic for good old-fashioned weapons and tools, and play the role of the bodacious (and ambiguously evil) buccaneer Risky Boots with the Pirate Queen’s Quest DLC. Having successfully stolen the powerful Dynamo from Shantae’s uncle, Risky Boots must now traverse the game to uncover the five mysterious components needed to upgrade the machine and bend Sequin Land to her will in this all-new adventure! The “Ultimate Edition” also includes the new Costume Mode and Friends Mode DLC, because no dance party is complete without friends and costumes! Friends Mode takes Shantae’s pals Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops into her nightmare where they must find and save her from certain doom. This all-new storyline features ethereal new levels and a special boss encounter. Shantae’s wardrobe gets expanded, too, with the Costume Mode DLC, which provides three new arcade-style adventures for her to sashay her way through in style. Stick to the shadows as Ninja Shantae, soak in the sun as Beach Shantae, or lay down the law as the Mighty Switch Force-inspired Officer Shantae in these arresting new arcade adventures! Following three highly successful releases with Shantae, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, and Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero reacquaints players with the cast of Shantae in full HD. The magical world of Sequin Land is more vibrant than ever with high-definition graphics that retain the charm of the original 2D hand-drawn sprites the series is known for. Shantae, the spirited young half-genie, must once again defend Scuttle Town from the pirate captain and self-proclaimed Queen of the Seven Seas, Risky Boots, who plots to steal a newly discovered limitless source of power. Shantae has previously protected her hometown from all forms of evil including steam-powered pirates, undead evildoers, and militaristic madmen, and is ready to take on Risky Boots with her trademark Hair Whip attack and Belly Dance moves, which give her the power to transform into eight different creatures. Non-stop action with immersive 2.5D environments and a new relic system give novice and expert players a uniquely tailored platforming experience. All of Sequin Land becomes a fully explorable world — after conquering massive bosses, the Arcade-style action stages can be revisited to discover new items and secrets based on new abilities Shantae has gained in later areas.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.



