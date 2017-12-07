Fire Emblem Warriors DLC Pack 1 Details Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 373 Views
Koei Tecmo has released details on DLC Pack 1 for Fire Emblem Warriors called Fire Emblem Fates.
The DLC pack will launch in Japan on December 21 and sometime in December in North America and Europe.
Read the details below:
■ DLC Pack #1 (Launches December 21)
◆ Additional Playable Characters
Azura
- Voiced by: Lynn
- Weapon: Lance
- Class: Songstress
Azura can restore the Musou and Awakening Gauges of nearby ally characters by singing a song.
Oboro
- Voiced by: Nozomi Sasaki
- Weapon: Spear
- Class: Spear Fighter
With Oboro’s “Counter” character skill, she can guard against an enemy’s heavy attack to generate a shock wave, as well as display the enemy’s stun gauge.
Niles
- Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu
- Weapon: Bow
- Class: Thief
With Niles’ “Annihilation” character skill, the damage dealt by a critical hit increases dramatically if you are lucky.
◆ Additional History Maps
Grieving Beast
Azura’s mysterious song engulfs Corrin, who lost his mind and runs wild.
The Country Where the Gods Sit
Corrin’s party meets a girl with a face similar to the Demon King in a country while searching for siblings.
Ice Village
In order to conquer the village of the Ice Tribe, Corrin joins forces with a strange duo.
◆ Additional Costumes
Corrin (Female) – “Hoshido Noble”
Corrin (Male) – “Dark Blood”
Takumi – “Butler”
Camilla – “Maid”
Azura – “Dark Songstress”
◆ Clothes Destruction Support
Armor Break state model changes will be supported for the following Fire Emblem Fates characters: Corrin (Male), Corrin (Female), Azura, Xander, Camilla, Leon, Elise, Niles, Ryoma, Hinoka, Takumi, Sakura, and Oboro.
◆ Dedicated Weapons>
- Azur – “Blessed Lance”
- Oboro – “Oboro’s Spear”
- Niles – “Niles’ Bow”
◆ Additional Weapon Traits
- “Mantle” – A weapon trait that further strengthens the attack power of character-exclusive wapons.
- “Swordbreaker,” “Axebreaker,” “Lancebreaker,” “Bowbreaker,” “Tomebreaker,” “Dragonstonebreaker,” and “Talonbreaker” – Weapon traits that increase the amount of damage dealt against enemies that possess a specific weapon.
◆ Additional Items
- “Bond Amulet” – By equipping this instead of a staff or vulnerary, you can develop your bonds more easily.
◆ Additional Bonding Conversations
Bonding conversations with the new playable characters have been added.
■ Version 1.3.0 Update (Launches December 21)
- Additional Weapon Rank – Adds the “Hero” weapon rank, which is higher than the “Brave” weapon rank:
- Hero’s Sword
- Hero’s Axe
- Hero’s Lance
- Hero’s Bow
- Hero’s Tome
- Hero’s Dragonstone
- Character Level Limit Increase – Increases the character level limit to 110.
- Additional Weapon Trait: Attacktaker – Increases the damage dealt for every 100 enemies you defeat. (This can be obtained via a random drop.)
- Additional Blessings – The following blessings have been added to the Temple:
- Defense Blessing
- Resistance Blessing
- Absorbtion Blessing
- Suppression Blessing
- Other
- Adds support for the paid downloadable content pack, “DLC Pack #1 – Fire Emblem Fates“
- Adds the ability to instruct fort commanders to restore HP from the strategy screen
- Lowers the amount of enemies killed required to achieve an “S Rank” in History Mode in the New 3DS version
- Bug fixes
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I need to know how much it will be to see if I would buy it.
$8.99 for one DLC pack or $20 for three.
- 0
1 Comments