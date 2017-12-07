Fire Emblem Warriors DLC Pack 1 Details Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released details on DLC Pack 1 for Fire Emblem Warriors called Fire Emblem Fates.

The DLC pack will launch in Japan on December 21 and sometime in December in North America and Europe.

Read the details below:

■ DLC Pack #1 (Launches December 21)

◆ Additional Playable Characters

Azura

Voiced by: Lynn

Weapon: Lance

Class: Songstress

Azura can restore the Musou and Awakening Gauges of nearby ally characters by singing a song.

Oboro

Voiced by: Nozomi Sasaki

Weapon: Spear

Class: Spear Fighter

With Oboro’s “Counter” character skill, she can guard against an enemy’s heavy attack to generate a shock wave, as well as display the enemy’s stun gauge.

Niles

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu

Weapon: Bow

Class: Thief

With Niles’ “Annihilation” character skill, the damage dealt by a critical hit increases dramatically if you are lucky.

◆ Additional History Maps

Grieving Beast

Azura’s mysterious song engulfs Corrin, who lost his mind and runs wild.

The Country Where the Gods Sit

Corrin’s party meets a girl with a face similar to the Demon King in a country while searching for siblings.

Ice Village

In order to conquer the village of the Ice Tribe, Corrin joins forces with a strange duo.

◆ Additional Costumes

Corrin (Female) – “Hoshido Noble”

Corrin (Male) – “Dark Blood”

Takumi – “Butler”

Camilla – “Maid”

Azura – “Dark Songstress”

◆ Clothes Destruction Support

Armor Break state model changes will be supported for the following Fire Emblem Fates characters: Corrin (Male), Corrin (Female), Azura, Xander, Camilla, Leon, Elise, Niles, Ryoma, Hinoka, Takumi, Sakura, and Oboro.

◆ Dedicated Weapons>

Azur – “Blessed Lance”

Oboro – “Oboro’s Spear”

Niles – “Niles’ Bow”

◆ Additional Weapon Traits

“Mantle” – A weapon trait that further strengthens the attack power of character-exclusive wapons.

“Swordbreaker,” “Axebreaker,” “Lancebreaker,” “Bowbreaker,” “Tomebreaker,” “Dragonstonebreaker,” and “Talonbreaker” – Weapon traits that increase the amount of damage dealt against enemies that possess a specific weapon.

◆ Additional Items

“Bond Amulet” – By equipping this instead of a staff or vulnerary, you can develop your bonds more easily.

◆ Additional Bonding Conversations

Bonding conversations with the new playable characters have been added.

■ Version 1.3.0 Update (Launches December 21)

Additional Weapon Rank – Adds the “Hero” weapon rank, which is higher than the “Brave” weapon rank: Hero’s Sword Hero’s Axe Hero’s Lance Hero’s Bow Hero’s Tome Hero’s Dragonstone

Character Level Limit Increase – Increases the character level limit to 110.

Additional Weapon Trait: Attacktaker – Increases the damage dealt for every 100 enemies you defeat. (This can be obtained via a random drop.)

Additional Blessings – The following blessings have been added to the Temple: Defense Blessing Resistance Blessing Absorbtion Blessing Suppression Blessing

Other Adds support for the paid downloadable content pack, “DLC Pack #1 – Fire Emblem Fates“ Adds the ability to instruct fort commanders to restore HP from the strategy screen Lowers the amount of enemies killed required to achieve an “S Rank” in History Mode in the New 3DS version Bug fixes



