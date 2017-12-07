Gundam Versus Gets Aegis Gundam and GM Sniper II DLC Trailers - News

Bandai Namco has released two trailers for Gundam Versus DLC mobile suits Aegis Gundam and GM Sniper II. They will both launch in Japan on December 12.

View the Aegis Gundam trailer below:

View the GM Sniper II trailer below:

Gundam Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe and Japan.

