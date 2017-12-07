Sony: PS4 Sales Top 70.6 Million Units Worldwide, PSVR Tops 2 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 1,188 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 70.6 million units as of December 3, 2017.
617.8 million games have been sold on the PlayStation 4 at retail and through digital downloads on the PlayStation Store.
Sony also announced cumulative sales for the PlayStation VR have topped 2 million units. 150 titles have been released for the VR headset with sales of more than 12.2 million units.
"We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4 and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction," said Andrew House, Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment.
"I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming network in the world. We will continue to work closely with partners to maintain this momentum and remain steadfast in making PS4 the best place to play."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Mind boggling...
The only true worldwide console brand.
Almost halfway to PS2 numbers. Let's hope the coming four years stay strong.
With next year’s lineup, it almost certainly will. If Sony does some agressive bundling with Spider-Man and RDR2, to name a couple, they’re going to kill it in 2018
Global domination. 75m this fiscal year and 80m by next e3. Nothing stops this train.
Sony has been talking 79 million shipped by FY2017 end, so we’ll see how that goes.
@DialgaMarine remember those numbers are sold through... so they are probably well on their way to shipped.
So does that mean PS4 has officially surpassed 3DS? Wasn’t expecting so soon.
THE BEAST. THE KING. THE MONSTER. THE JUGGERNAUT
It will catch up to the PS3 in the next 10 months. But it will require this gen to last 4 more years to surpass the PS2. Very unlikely.
The PS2 didn't reach 150 million within its own generation however.
That’s true. PS2 managed to sell 30+ million units post-PS3 launch, but because of the extremely cheap price and the fact that the PS3 launch was so botched. I have a feeling Sony isn’t going to making such mistakes with PS5, so assuming we see PS5 in 2019/ 2020, I doubt PS4 will do nearly as well after that launches.
PS Four the Gamers... A beast for the gaming lovers.
