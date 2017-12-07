Sony: PS4 Sales Top 70.6 Million Units Worldwide, PSVR Tops 2 Million Units - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 70.6 million units as of December 3, 2017.

617.8 million games have been sold on the PlayStation 4 at retail and through digital downloads on the PlayStation Store.

Sony also announced cumulative sales for the PlayStation VR have topped 2 million units. 150 titles have been released for the VR headset with sales of more than 12.2 million units.

"We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4 and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction," said Andrew House, Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming network in the world. We will continue to work closely with partners to maintain this momentum and remain steadfast in making PS4 the best place to play."

