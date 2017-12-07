Action Adventure Game Vesta Coming to PS4 - News

Eastasiasoft announced it will release the action adventure game Vesta on the PlayStation 4 on December 26 in Asia for $14.99. It will release in other countries in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in a technologically advanced post-apocalyptic universe, Vesta combines the challenges of traditional puzzles and arcade gameplay to create an elaborate and fascinating story.

You play as Vesta, a quick-witted 6-year-old girl, who wakes up in a desolate underground labyrinth. With the assistance of her littler helper, Bot, and her friend, Droid, lead Vesta through a range of puzzles to escape the huge mechanical complex.

Gears, robots, mystery, humor, challenges, fun and action… Vesta is all that, and much more!

Key Features:

Two characters – Vesta and Droid, two very different characters with unique skills at their disposal. Play as Vesta, an agile girl capable of managing energy. While Droid is a strong and powerful robot! Utilize their distinct abilities to solve puzzles in different ways!

– Vesta and Droid, two very different characters with unique skills at their disposal. Play as Vesta, an agile girl capable of managing energy. While Droid is a strong and powerful robot! Utilize their distinct abilities to solve puzzles in different ways! More than 30 levels – Solve the unique challenges of each of the levels. All set in different environments, and filled with various objects to interact with: platforms, conveyor belts, hatches, and more!

– Solve the unique challenges of each of the levels. All set in different environments, and filled with various objects to interact with: platforms, conveyor belts, hatches, and more! Enemies – Battle with countless robotic opponents that won’t hesitate to crush or blow you to pieces! Then take on powerful bosses that will truly test your mettle! But watch out! The levels are full of traps, and are as dangerous as any foe! Acid baths, lasers and collapsing floors are just some of the obstacles you will have to overcome. Keep your wits about you, or end up another victim to the labyrinth!

– Battle with countless robotic opponents that won’t hesitate to crush or blow you to pieces! Then take on powerful bosses that will truly test your mettle! But watch out! The levels are full of traps, and are as dangerous as any foe! Acid baths, lasers and collapsing floors are just some of the obstacles you will have to overcome. Keep your wits about you, or end up another victim to the labyrinth! Energy – This is the essential resource that the world of Vesta is built upon. Find it, manage it, recycle it!

– This is the essential resource that the world of Vesta is built upon. Find it, manage it, recycle it! Collect – Delve into the story of Vesta as you discover the world through hidden secrets and comic pages.

