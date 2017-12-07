PS4 Pro Price Cut to $349 for the Holidays, PSVR Dropped to $199 - News

/ 610 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is temporarily dropping the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR headset in the US.

The PlayStation 4 Pro price will be discounted by $50 to $349.99 from December 10 to 16. The Destiny 2 and Star Wars Battlefront II bundles have been dropped from $449.99 to $399.99.

The PlayStation VR Gran Turismo bundle will be discounted by $100 to $199.99 from December 10 to December 24.

Read the complete details below:

PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle

$199.99 (MSRP) // Regular price: $299.99 (MSRP)

This bundle includes a PS VR system, a PS Camera, a copy of GT Sport, and the new PS VR demo disc. The world’s first racing experience to be built from the ground up now heightens the experience further by transporting gamers straight into the driver’s seat in virtual reality. Experience thrilling one-on-one racing with select cars in the dedicated VR Drive mode in Arcade Mode.

PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle

$299.99 (MSRP) // Regular Price: $399.99 (MSRP)

This bundle includes a PS VR headset, a PlayStation Camera, a copy of Doom VFR and the new PS VR demo disc. DOOM VFR brings the fast-paced gameplay fans of the series love to VR. Lay waste to an army of demons as you explore and interact with new areas of the UAC facility on Mars, and Hell itself, from an entirely new perspective.

PlayStation VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Bundle

$349.99 (MSRP) // Regular Price: $449.99 (MSRP)

This bundle includes a PS VR system, a PS Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, a copy of Skyrim VR and the new PS VR demo disc. Skyrim VR is perfect for longtime fans of the game who want to check out Skyrim’s epic world in virtual reality, or for the curious gamer looking to virtually dip their toes in Tamriel for the very first time.

PS4 Pro 1TB Jet Black Console

$349.99 (MSRP) // Regular Price: $399.99 (MSRP)

The super-charged PS4 Pro system, with a DualShock 4 controller, is available for a limited time at an even greater value.

Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront ll PS4 Pro Bundle

$399.99 (MSRP) // Regular Price: $449.99 (MSRP)

This bundle features a fully customized PS4 Pro system, matching DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition.

Limited Edition Destiny 2 PS4 Pro bundle

$399.99 (MSRP) // Regular Price: $449.99 (MSRP)

This bundle includes the Glacier White PS4 Pro with a 1TB HDD, matching DualShock 4 controller, a copy of Destiny 2 and a digital content voucher that includes the game’s Expansion Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles