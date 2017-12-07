Switch Passes 2.5 Million Units Sold in Japan, PS4 Surpasses 5.5 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 806 Views
The Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 have both hit new sales milestones in Japan, according to the latest figures from Media Create for the week ending December 3.
The Nintendo Switch surpassed 2.5 million units sold in the country. It has only taken nine months to reach the milestone, despite shortages. Sales for the console currently sit at 2,522,298 units.
The PlayStation 4 actually surpassed 5.5 million units sold two weeks ago. The console has sold 5,540,449 units since it launched in February 2014.
The Nintendo Switch is well on its way to surpassing its predecessor the Wii U, which has sold 3,328,838 units. The PlayStation 4 is also only 200,000 units away from surpassing the PlayStation Vita.
Wait, wait wait here. Final Fanasy VII will run on Switch because of the engine. Textures and resolution will most likely take a hit and frame rate will most likely be 30 with drops. We don't know if FFVII will be an open world game or not so the stress on the GPU will be less if it isn't.
Unreal Engine 4 is highly scalable and Zelda and Xenoblade were not Unreal 4 games. They were custom engines made to run from Wii U on the Tegra. Games that are made for UE4 or for the Switch will have little issue running somewhat decently. Dragon Quest XI will also be the PS4 version ported to Switch because of this. Kingdom Hearts 3 is possible, and FFVII is possible. Especially if even attempting FFXV port was a thing.
No chance in hell FFVII Remake will look exactly like the PS4 version or run like it. But it will have parity with it. The 3DS Version of Dragon Quest XI was made by a totally different development team.
The issue won't be if FFVII can run on Switch (because it can) but it'll be how well and if the port will be viable.
