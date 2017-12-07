Switch Passes 2.5 Million Units Sold in Japan, PS4 Surpasses 5.5 Million Units - News

/ 806 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 have both hit new sales milestones in Japan, according to the latest figures from Media Create for the week ending December 3.

The Nintendo Switch surpassed 2.5 million units sold in the country. It has only taken nine months to reach the milestone, despite shortages. Sales for the console currently sit at 2,522,298 units.

The PlayStation 4 actually surpassed 5.5 million units sold two weeks ago. The console has sold 5,540,449 units since it launched in February 2014.

The Nintendo Switch is well on its way to surpassing its predecessor the Wii U, which has sold 3,328,838 units. The PlayStation 4 is also only 200,000 units away from surpassing the PlayStation Vita.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles