Call of Duty: WWII Winter Siege Event Trailer and Details Released

posted 4 hours ago

Call of Duty: WWII is getting its first community event this holiday. The Winter Siege event runs from Friday, December 8 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The Headquarters will be getting a winter-themed overlay and a new Quartermaster - Captain Butcher - will be coming to the social space with new items. The items include winter-themed cosmetics.

View it below:

Gun Game will be returning and during the third week of December, you will be able to earn double XP.

Call of Duty: WWII is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

