Ryan Reynolds Will Voice Detective Pikachu in the Upcoming Film - News

Ryan Reynolds, best known as staring in the Deadpool film, has been cast as Detective Pikachu in the upcoming movie of the same name.

Rob Letterman will be directing the movie, which will begin filming in the middle of January in London. Other stars in the movie include Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton.





Universal will distribute the film outside of Japan, while Toho will distribute it in Japan.

Thanks Hollywood Reporter.

